South Africa plans to send two female astronauts to the International Space Station

South Africa plans to train and send two female astronauts to the International Space Station, South African National Space Agency (Sansa) CEO Humbulani Mudau has said.

Mudau said the country hopes to fulfil this plan in the next two years.

According to a statement issued by the Russian Embassy in South Africa, Mudau revealed the plan during the opening ceremony of a Russian space debris detection centre in South Africa.

The facility’s full name is the Russian Optical and Electronic Complex for Detection and Measurement of the Movement Parameters of Space Debris.

Roscosmos Director General Yury Borisov said the rapid growth of participants in space exploration and satellites in orbit leads to increasing collision threats.

“Under these conditions, it is important to develop space monitoring stations and strive for global coverage of space by such means,” stated Borisov.

Borisov said he hoped cooperation between Russia and South Africa would develop dynamically and that the complex would not be the last joint project.

Mudau was announced as Sansa CEO in March and appointed effective 1 April 2023.

He replaced Val Munsami, who resigned from the agency in February. Andiswa Mlisa served as acting CEO until Mudau was appointed.

Mudau holds a Masters in Satellite Remote Sensing from the University of Paris VI, a B.Sc. Honours in Environmental Management and Geospatial Sciences from the University of Johannesburg, a Certificate in Remote Sensing from the University of Johannesburg, and a B.Sc. Biological Sciences from the University of Venda.

He has over 20 years of technical and management experience in Space Science and Technology, particularly in Earth Observation systems, space technology development, and remote sensing and geospatial applications.

Now read: Nasa and SA space agency break ground on communications site for Artemis Moon missions