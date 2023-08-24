Scientists help paralysed woman speak through and control digital avatar

Scientists at the University of California, San Francisco (UCSF) achieved a world-first when they successfully helped a paralysed woman speak through a digital avatar, The Guardian reports.

The team used technology that translates brain signals into speech and facial expressions and transmits them to a digital avatar.

The feat provides hope that brain-computer interface (BCI) technology could be used to help people who cannot speak due to conditions like strokes and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

BCI technology uses small electrodes implanted on the brain’s surface to detect and translate electrical activity in the part of the brain responsible for speech and facial movements.

“Our goal is to restore a full, embodied way of communicating, which is really the most natural way for us to talk with others,” said Prof Edward Chang, lead scientist of the UCSF team.

“These advancements bring us much closer to making this a real solution for patients.”

The patient — 47-year-old Ann — has been paralysed for more than 18 years after she suffered a brainstem stroke.

Prior to using the BCI technology, Ann communicated using movement-tracking technology that lets her slowly select letters at up to 14 words a minute.

The team implanted a paper-thin rectangle of 253 electrodes onto the surface of Ann’s brain, and it intercepts signals that control the tongue, larynx, jaw, and face.

However, the technology isn’t perfect yet. It mistranslated signals 28% of the time during a 500-phrase test run and only managed 78 words per minute, compared to the 110-150 words per minute typically spoken in a normal conversation.

