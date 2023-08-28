Cryptozoologists search for Loch Ness monster with drones

A team of cryptozoologists this weekend embarked on an expedition to find the Loch Ness monster using thermal drones to detect any heat signatures lurking underneath the water’s surface, Popular Science reports.

The expedition was sponsored by Loch Ness Exploration (LNE) — an independent research team obsessed with finding the cryptid.

According to the Loch Ness Center, it is the biggest search for the Loch Ness monster — fondly known as Nessie — since 1972 and the first to feature drones and hydrophones.

“Since starting LNE, it’s always been our goal to record, study and analyse all manner of natural behaviour and phenomena that may be more challenging to explain,” said LNE researcher Alan McKenna in a Loch Ness Center press release.

“It’s our hope to inspire a new generation of Loch Ness enthusiasts and by joining this large-scale surface watch, you’ll have a real opportunity to personally contribute towards this fascinating mystery that has captivated so many people from around the world.”

Nessie has been somewhat of an enigma after the Surgeon’s Photo — a black-and-white photo that is believed to show the Loch Ness monster — surfaced in 1933.

Hugh Gray captured the photo during a walk around the loch, and it sparked years of stories, hoaxes, and plenty of debunking of Nessie’s existence.

