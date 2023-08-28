Most paper straws contain toxic chemicals — Study

A new study from the University of Antwerp in Belgium has again raised serious doubts about the claims that paper straws are an environmentally-friendly alternative to those made with plastic.

While the negative environmental impact of plastic straws is well-documented, the study published in Food Additives and Contaminants found that chemicals with health risks were more likely to be found in paper than plastic straws.

The study analysed 39 brands of straws made from paper, bamboo, stainless steel, glass, and plastic to see how much poly- and perfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), otherwise known as “forever chemicals”, they contained.

These materials don’t truly break down in the environment or human bodies and can be associated with various health risks.

69% of the tested brands contained PFAS, of which 18 different types were detected. 90% of the brands with straws made from paper had variable amounts of PFAS.

The most commonly detected chemical was perfluorooctanoic acid, which is linked to high cholesterol, a reduced immune response, thyroid disease and increased kidney and testicular cancer.

Other detected substances were trifluoroacetic acid and trifluoromethanesulfonic acid, both of which could easily leach into drinks from the straws.

PFAS was also found in 80% of the bamboo straw brands, 75% of plastic straw brands, and 40% of glass straw brands.

The only brands of straw that did not contain any PFAS were those made from stainless steel.

The study’s corresponding author, Thimo Groffen, said the concentrations of the chemicals were low but warned that small amounts of PFAS can add to the chemical load already present in the body.

“Straws made from plant-based materials, such as paper and bamboo, are often advertised as being more sustainable and eco-friendly than those made from plastic,” said Groffen.

“However, the presence of PFAS in these straws means that’s not necessarily true.”

The researchers could not determine whether the PFAS were deliberately added to the straws or ended up on them due to contamination in the manufacturing process.

However, they hypothesised that the former was more likely as the presence of PFAS in almost every paper straw brand suggested it came from a water-repellent coating.

The researchers recommended that people who are environmentally conscious rather use stainless steel straws or avoid straws altogether.

A previous study in the US also detected PFAS was common in paper straws.

