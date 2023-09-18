What’s Next — Phillips MD Romulen Pillay discusses the Philips Future Health Index

In this What’s Next with Aki Anastasiou interview, Romulen Pillay unpacks the key findings of the Philips Future Health Index.

Pillay is the Managing Director of Philips Southern Africa — a position he has held for over four years.

In this role, Pillay drives large-scale projects and technology solutions within the Southern African region while leading an interdisciplinary team.

Prior to joining Philips, he worked as the Head of Sub-Saharan Africa for Thomson Reuters. Before that, he was the Senior Manager and Head of Specialist Legal and Tax Solutions for LexisNexis South Africa.

Pillay holds a Master’s in Business Administration from the University of KwaZulu-Natal’s Graduate Business School.

The interview

In his What’s Next interview, Pillay discusses the Philips Future Health Index report — including how it is compiled and why it is important for Philips to share these valuable insights.

Pillay then highlights the technologies healthcare leaders use to streamline their important processes and handle acute workforce shortages.

He also details why healthcare professionals in South Africa see virtual care as a priority and explains the prominent obstacles facing healthcare providers in the country.

Pillay concludes the interview by outlining what Philips is doing to support the South African healthcare sector.

Watch the full interview with Romulen Pillay below.