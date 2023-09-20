Big milestone in mission to resurrect extinct animals

A team of researchers have taken another step toward resurrecting extinct species by successfully recovering ribonucleic acid (RNA) molecules from a 130-year-old Tasmanian tiger specimen, Phys.org reports.

In a world first, the researchers sequenced the transcriptome of the skin and skeletal muscle tissues from the specimen, which had been preserved at room temperature in the Swedish Museum of Natural History in Stockholm.

Moreover, the transcriptomes were of such high quality that they could identify muscle- and skin-specific protein-coding RNAs.

Researchers were also able to annotate missing ribosomal RNA and microRNA genes.

The Tasmanian tiger is also known as the thylacine. It was an apex carnivorous marsupial that once inhabited the Australian continent and the island of Tasmania.

However, it was declared an agricultural pest after the European colonisation of Australia, with the last-known living Tasmanian tiger dying in captivity at the Beaumaris Zoo in Hobart, Tasmania, in 1936.

Mark Friedländer, associate professor at the Department of Molecular Biosciences in the Wenner-Gren Institute at Stockholm University, said the breakthrough provides the first glimpse at thylacine-specific regulatory genes that were extinct more than 100 years ago.

Love Dalén, professor of evolutionary genomics at Stockholm University, said the team’s achievement could lead to the recovery of RNA not only from extinct animals.

“In the future, we may be able to recover RNA not only from extinct animals, but also RNA virus genomes such as SARS-CoV2 and their evolutionary precursors from the skins of bats and other host organisms held in museum collections,” said Dalén.