Documents and interviews reveal how Neuralink’s test monkeys died gruesome deaths

As many as a dozen monkeys had to be put down due to suffering serious medical complications after getting brain implants from Elon Musk’s startup Neuralink, Wired reports.

The publication reported on a combination of publicly available veterinary records and interviews with a former Neuralink employee and University of California researcher.

Neuralink acquired a large number of macaque monkeys between 2017 and 2020 to trial its experimental brain implants in collaboration with the California National Primate Research Center (CNPRC).

While Musk previously denied that any of the monkeys in the programme died as a result of the implants and were “close to death” anyway, Wired’s report paints a different picture.

According to the publication, many of the monkeys developed complications due to the implants, including bloody diarrhoea, “brain swelling”, and partial paralysis.

In one case, veterinary records showed a female monkey called “Animal 15” appeared to have suffered from pain or infection for months before losing coordination.

A necropsy revealed that she had bleeding on her brain and that the Neuralink implants had left parts of her cerebral cortex “Focally tattered”.

Several other monkeys suffered similar problems due to parts of the implants breaking off or becoming loose.

The former Neuralink employee and an anonymous doctoral candidate at the CNPCR have raised serious questions about Musk’s claims that the monkeys were terminally ill.

“These are pretty young monkeys,” the candidate told Wired. “It’s hard to imagine these monkeys, who were not adults, were terminal for some reason.”

The former employee called Musk’s claims “ridiculous”, if not a “straight fabrication”, and alleged that the researchers already had the monkeys for about a year before any surgery was performed.

A medical ethics group called the Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine — which is against animal testing — wants the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to investigate Musk over his comments.

The SEC oversees the sale of securities, including those sold by private companies like Neuralink.

Neuralink recently opened trials for human patients, initially focused on patients with quadriplegia due to cervical spinal cord injury or amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).

In addition to these conditions, Musk has said Neuralink aims to treat conditions like autism, depression, obesity, and schizophrenia.

