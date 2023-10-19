Watch — Adobe’s crazy pattern-shifting dress

Creative software company Adobe recently showcased an interactive dress that can quickly change between static and animated patterns while worn.

Speaking at the Adobe Max Sneaks 2023 event, Adobe research scientist Christine Dierk gave attendees a live demo of the “Project Primrose” dress.

Dierk specialises in human-computer interaction and hardware research initiatives and designed the dress herself.

She showed how the dress can switch between five static and multiple animated patterns at the click of a button or if the wearer makes a particular movement or gesture.

The dress consists of numerous small square blocks that look like scales — each fitted with a sensor to switch between a shiny silver or matte white colour.

Adobe said the dress’s squares are made from flexible and wearable non-emissive textiles with an entire surface to display content created in Adobe Firefly, Adobe After Effects, Adobe Stock, and Adobe Illustrator.

“Designers can layer this technology into clothing, furniture, and other surfaces to unlock infinite style possibilities — such as the ability to download and wear the latest design from a favourite designer,” the company explained.

Below is a video showing the Project Primrose interactive dress at Adobe Max Sneaks 2023.

