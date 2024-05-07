Best places for solar power in South Africa

The provinces with the highest solar power production potential in South Africa are the Northern Cape, Free State, and North West, while the lowest potential production is in KwaZulu-Natal.

That is according to data collected by the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy and summarised in an analysis by solar energy company Soly.

South Africa has an average solar resource of 220 watts per square metre (W/m2) — much higher than the 150W/m2 in parts of the US, and roughly 100 W/m2 in Europe and the UK.

Installing solar power in South Africa is generally a good idea, particularly in light of declining panel, inverter, and battery prices over the past year.

However, the country has a wide range of regional differences in climate and sunlight exposure. Generally, the regions are divided as follows:

Dry — Northern and Western parts of the country, characterised by higher levels of sunlight with a dry climate. Includes most of the interior and coastal areas of the Northern Cape and Western Cape.

Tropical – Eastern and Southern regions with a more varied climate and higher rainfall probability, including KwaZulu-Natal and the Eastern Cape.

According to research by the South African Weather Service (SAWS), the country’s dry western interior receives more than 80% of the maximum possible sunshine hours per year.

This includes parts of the Northern Cape, which boasts 3,614 hours of sunshine per year, 12.12% more than the next most solar-exposed provinces.

Much of the Northern Cape consists of the semi-desert Great Karoo, where most of South Africa’s large-scale solar plants are located. A part of the Kalahari desert also falls in the province.

Two other provinces with high levels of sunshine are the North West and Free State, with annual sunshine hours of 3,176. While these provinces also experience plenty of cloudless days, they are not as arid as the Northern Cape.

The worst province for solar is KwaZulu-Natal, with 2,482 hours of sunshine per year. Nevertheless, the province is still among the more sunshine-rich locations worldwide.

Soly created the map below, which provides a breakdown of the annual sunshine hours experienced in South Africa’s nine provinces. We’ve summarised the rankings in the table underneath the map.

Best provinces for solar production Ranking Province Annual hours of sunshine 1 Northern Cape 3,614 2 Free State 3,176 — North West 3,176 4 Mpumalanga 3,139 — Western Cape 3,139 6 Limpopo 3,103 7 Gauteng 3,066 8 Eastern Cape 3,029 9 KwaZulu-Natal 2,482

According to Standard Bank’s LookSee platform, many suburbs in Gauteng have better solar production than installations in the Western Cape.

LookSee uses lidar technology to analyse the roof directions, roof areas, roof slope, and horizontal irradiation of homes to generate solar scores out of 100%.

Thirteen Gauteng suburbs topped LookSee’s list of the top 30 suburbs with the highest solar production in the three most populated provinces. Two suburbs in KwaZulu-Natal also performed better than the best-performing suburbs in the Western Cape.

This deviation from the energy department’s data could be because most home solar installations in the province are in the Cape Town metro, closer to the coast.

This area gets more overcast weather and rain than the interior of the Western Cape, which includes parts of the Great and Klein Karoo.

While the average home in Cape Town might get more solar power than those in Gauteng during the summer, with longer sunshine hours and less cloudy weather, the winter results in bigger dips in production.

Gauteng gets its rain during summer, and winters are generally dry in the northern parts of the country, resulting in less variation in solar production.

The table below summarises the top 30 best suburbs with the highest solar output in Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal, and the Western Cape, according to LookSee’s data.