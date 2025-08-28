The man from a rural Zulu village whose laser breakthrough could reshape telecoms, surgery, and data storage

Dr. Sandile Ngcobo invented the world’s first digital laser system, a technology that could be used in various industries, including telecoms, quantum computing, medicine, and materials processing.

Ngcobo was the second born of ten children and grew up in Kwa-Mafunze village near Pietermaritzburg in KwaZulu-Natal in the 1970s and 1980s.

He attributes his parents’ allowing him to “explore things” as a small boy to what drove him towards physics. His initial interest was in how basic electrical devices worked.

In an interview with eNCA’s Against All Odds, Ngcobo said the family’s neighbour would market his capabilities. “Sandile can fix your stove, can fix your iron,” the neighbour would say.

He matriculated in 1998 and obtained a BSc degree in physics and chemistry at the University of KwaZulu-Natal.

Ngcobo believed that studying physics would broaden his horizons and guarantee employment. While still busy with his honours studies, he got his first job at the Hartebeesthoek Radio Astronomy Observatory.

The creation of the digital laser came after he joined a group of scientists at the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), where he was working full-time designing laser resonators.

The team had been trying to develop the digital laser for two years without success and wanted to see if bringing a fresh mind on board could help achieve their goal.

Six months after he joined the programme, the doctoral candidate made his breakthrough.

In conventional lasers, the light beam is shaped inside a box with two mirrors. The curvature of the mirrors determines the beam’s size and shape.

To produce different beams, one of the mirrors in the laser needed to be replaced to achieve the desired effect. With lasers’ high cost and complexity, this manual alteration is expensive and lengthy.

Ngcobo replaced one of the mirrors with a programmable liquid crystal display that acted as a spatial light modulator for on-the-go beam manipulation.

Numerous future applications

Sandile Ngcobo in the digital laser lab at the CSIR. Credit: eNCA Against All Odds.

While not yet generally used in commercially available devices, the technology has numerous potential applications and is being tested in research and development (R&D) labs.

In medical treatments, for example, being able to change beam shapes without physically swapping mirrors could enable surgeons to switch between cutting, cauterising, and ablating.

Prototype systems have also been used for accurate corneal surgery and targeting irregularly shaped tumours in cancer patients.

Biologists in South Africa and Europe have also used digital lasers as optical “tweezers” to trap and move living cells and bacteria.

Custom-shaped laser beams can also improve the cutting or drilling of materials, especially when unusual geometries are involved.

In telecoms, digital lasers can increase data transmission in free-space and optical fibre communication, significantly increasing bandwidth.

As costs come down over time, digital lasers could be used in consumer tech, including high-quality, reconfigurable holographic projection systems and for improving optical data storage.

A humble inventor

Sandile Ngcobo receiving his PhD from UKZN

At the time of the invention, he was 30 years old and married with two children.

Despite his invention and the fact that his clan name is from a royal Zulu family, Mail & Guardian described Ngcobo as “self-effacing” during an interview in 2013.

While the invention’s intellectual property belongs to the CSIR, South African law dictates that a part of any proceeds from the patent licensing must go to the inventor.

In addition to Ngcobo, Igor Litvin, Liesl Burger, and Professor Andrew Forbes are also listed as inventors on the digital laser patent.

Burger and Litvin built the mathematical optics unit used in the laser’s development. Professor Andrew Forbes led the team.

There is little public information about Ngcobo’s work and personal life after the digital laser, apart from obtaining his PhD for his digital laser invention in 2015.

However, according to Justia, Ngcobo has registered three more patents for laser devices in South Africa, the last of which was awarded in 2021.

According to his LinkedIn page, Ngcobo became a senior lecturer at Tshwane University of Technology in that same year.

CSIR digital laser team