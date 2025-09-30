Tech fighting a rural crime bigger than farm attacks in South Africa

Several local companies and an agricultural forum are using technology to help solve South Africa’s most common rural crime: livestock theft.

Recent research by Unisa senior lecturer Willie Clack showed that between 2018 and 2025, there were roughly 27,000 cases of livestock theft annually, which works out to roughly 74 incidents per day.

As a comparison, civil rights organisation Afriforum recorded 174 farm attacks in 2024, working out to about 0.5 articles per incident.

Clack found that for every farm murder in South Africa, there were roughly 23 media reports, while farm attacks produced an average of 1.6 articles per incident. For livestock, there was an average 0.0036 articles per incident.

In the first few years, as analysed in Clack’s research, only about 300 cases of livestock theft were reported by the media.

Between 2022 and 2025, the figure increased to about 1,000 reports. That still only works out to about 0.037 reports per case.

Clack said the discrepancy was understandable given the greater emotional impact of articles concerning more personal impacts on human life.

However, the lack of attention to livestock theft was concerning, especially considering the substantial economic impact of livestock theft is front of mind for many rural communities and farmers.

The National Livestock Prevention Forum has warned that the issue has spilt over from more affluent farmers to upcoming farmers who rely on just a few head of cattle for a living.

The forum has launched a WhatsApp-based reporting system to help address the issue of underreporting due to a lack of faith in police capability.

The forum recently told RSG that the channel has helped increase reports by roughly 10% to 15% and assisted in identifying hotspots for reaction by security and police units.

Several private companies are also using various technologies to combat the crime. Among the most recent entrants to the market is Herdtrack, developed by CFAM AgriTech.

Herdtrack uses ultra-high-frequency radio frequency identification technology (RFID) for strategic livestock monitoring in areas where the animals move around frequently.

CFAM executive director Danie Vorster developed the idea after he kept getting incorrect livestock numbers from a herdsman and found it time-consuming to count the animals himself.

Tracking herds

With Herdtrack, each animal is fitted with an RFID tag that transmits a unique identification number with details including the animal’s sex, parentage, birth weight, and birth date.

A solar-powered RFID scanning system is strategically installed on a pole or other structure within a 10-metre range of key areas, such as feeding troughs or gates.

The data is transmitted from the scanner to a cloud-based system using cellular networks. Farmers and livestock owners can monitor detected activity using web and mobile apps.

For theft detection, an owner can be alerted to a missing animal when the system detects fewer animals visiting a feeding trough or passing through a particular area than normal.

When an animal is recovered, the RFID tag’s linked data can also be used to prove that it belongs to a particular person.

In addition to strategic animal tracking, the system supports monitoring water levels at feeding stations.

Solar-powered trackers

Ceres solar-powered tracker attached to a cow’s ear

Solar-powered ear tags with built-in GPS sensors for precise location tracking are a more sophisticated and expensive solution.

In the past, GPS tracking required bulky collars with large batteries that would last multiple months or years without charging.

Much improved battery energy density and PV technology advancements have enabled the creation of much smaller GPS-fitted trackers.

Some of these trackers are attached to animals’ ears — like an earring. In addition to agriculture, the solution has an application in monitoring of vulnerable wildlife species.

Ceres and GSatSolar are among the companies offering solar-powered trackers for animals and other assets in South Africa.

Other firms like Grazertracker use Bluetooth-only tags that are cheaper but require a Bluetooth device within range to be detected — like an Apple AirTag or Samsung GalaxyTag.

Biometrics and WhatsApp reporting

Muzzle patterns can be like a fingerprint for some animals.

Centurion-based ID-Scan has developed another system — biometric-based identification using animal noses or muzzles.

Similar to fingerprints, each muzzle features a unique pattern. With ID-Scan, users take a photo of the muzzle print and link it to a particular animal and owner.

The system is still able to identify animals with burnt noses, which thieves sometimes do to try and hinder identification.

ID-Scan signed a cooperation agreement with Free State Agriculture to onboard a million cattle in the province on the system at no charge. The normal fee is R100 per animal per year.

In addition to cattle identification, ID-Scan is working on identification systems for companion animals and pets, small stock, and game.

