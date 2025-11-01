Uber and Bolt have very different car standards in South Africa

South Africa’s two largest e-hailing companies have very different vehicle standards and approaches to approving the cars used by drivers for their ride-hailing services.

In the past few years, the world’s largest e-hailing firm Uber has come under fire locally for declining service quality and reports of driver involvement in crimes against users.

Another sore point has been the perceived deterioration of vehicle quality, which can be a significant concern when it comes to safety.

Uber’s main rival, Bolt, which is often the cheaper of the two services, has not been exempt from the surge in complaints from locals.

MyBroadband asked the two companies how they checked if vehicles were safe for transporting customers.

Bolt South African senior operations manager Simo Kalajdzic explained that the company uses the CarScan mobile app as one way to ensure that vehicles are safe for use in its operations.

CarScan requires Bolt drivers to take specific photos of their car and submit them for inspection — all through the app.

The photos are analysed by an artificial intelligence model to detect minor and major interior and exterior damage, and produce a vehicle condition score.

Bolt’s back office team uses the AI-generated report to approve or reject the vehicle. Bolt requires a condition score of 70 for the interior and exterior to qualify a vehicle for its ride-hailing service.

“It also connects with the traffic department system to verify licensing and roadworthiness by scanning the barcode on the licence disc,” Kalajdzic said.

Vehicles must be reinspected once a year and a new CarScan report submitted for consideration, around the same time that the licence disc renewal is due.

Uber stricter on vehicle age and cosmetic damage

Uber did not answer MyBroadband’s questions about how it confirmed vehicle quality but referred us to its Vehicle Requirements in South Africa page, which details the eligibility criteria it uses.

According to this, the company does not use self-inspections but requires drivers to obtain an Uber Inspection Report from a Dekra facility.

On paper, Uber also seems to be stricter about vehicle age, permitted damage, model years, and vehicle types.

Under vehicle must-haves, it explains that cars across all products can only be up to three years old. That means the oldest eligible vehicles will have been registered in 2022.

According to Bolt’s vehicle requirements FAQ in South Africa, it is far more lenient on vehicle age. It allows Economy and Standard drivers to register cars with model years from 2014.

Bolt Premium, Bolt XL, and Bolt Van drivers can use cars first registered in 2015 or later. Only Bolt Comfort drivers must use a car first registered in 2022 or later.

Uber also specifies that vehicles must have ABS, passenger, and driver airbags fitted and have no cosmetic damage.

“Cosmetic damage refers to damage that has had no impact on the structure or function of your vehicle,” Uber explains. “This damage could be paint scratches, scraped bumpers, or dings on the body.”

The table below summarises Bolt and Uber’s requirements for vehicles for ride-hailing services in South Africa. It should be noted that there are additional separate criteria for driver approvals.