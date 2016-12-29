US hits Russia with sanctions over election hacks

The United States has expanded its sanctions on Russia for cyber attacks that resulted in the leak of Democratic Party emails during the country’s recent elections, Reuters reported.

Citing a government official, Reuters reported that the US also expelled 35 Russian diplomats and closed Russian compounds in New York and Maryland.

This was in response to Russian harassment of American diplomats in Moscow, said Reuters.

The Russian diplomats will be given 72 hours to leave the US and will be denied access to the compounds from Friday.

