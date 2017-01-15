South African spies listen in on millions of phone calls without permission – Report

A report by the Rapport newspaper alleges that South African spies intercept millions of calls, SMS messages, and other communications without the necessary authorisation.

The Regulation of Interception of Communications and Provision of Communication-related Information Act (RICA) makes it illegal to intercept communications without a warrant.

RICA requires law-enforcement officials to approach a designated judge if they want permission to intercept someone’s communications.

The designated judge, currently Judge Yvonne Mokgoro, has to issue an “interception direction” that authorises the interception of communications.

According to the newspaper, several hundred applications have been approved by the judge in recent years.

This, the report states, is not enough to allow for the “millions” of interceptions carried out.

The State Security Agency and the SA police are among the organisations which carry out the interception of communications, which includes the recording of cellphone calls, SMS messages, and metadata – such as call location and duration.

According to the joint standing committee on intelligence, between 2006 and 2010, the SSA handled “about three million interceptions”.

During this time, only 826 interception orders were granted by the required RICA judge.

The full report is available in the Rapport of 15 January 2017.