WikiLeaks leaker Chelsea Manning to be freed

President Obama has commuted Chelsea Manning’s sentence, according to a report from The New York Times.

Manning’s sentence was reduced from 35 years to 7 years by President Barack Obama, of which Manning has severed over 6 years.

“Manning is due to be released from federal custody in just five months, on May 17th,” stated the report.

Manning was sentenced to prison following a leak of more than 700,000 documents to WikiLeaks.

The leak by Manning included a video of a 2007 airstrike in Baghdad that killed two Reuters employees.

Prior to her conviction and sentencing, Manning went by Bradley – before announcing in 2013 that he was female and requested to be called Chelsea.

