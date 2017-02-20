Hacking capture-the-flag event coming to rAge 2017

SecureConekt has announced it is organising a hacking competition for the rAge Johannesburg event in October.

The hacking event’s organiser, Errol Enslin, said rAge has partnered with them to establish the competition for hackers.

Enslin said they are assessing what interest there is for such a competition, which will determine the type of capture-the-flag (CTF) events:

Jeopardy-style CTF: Teams complete tasks in range of categories, such as web, forensic, crypto, and binary. Points are awarded for solving tasks, with complex tasks worth more points. Once a task is complete, the team may progress to the next one.

Teams complete tasks in range of categories, such as web, forensic, crypto, and binary. Points are awarded for solving tasks, with complex tasks worth more points. Once a task is complete, the team may progress to the next one. Attack-Defence: Teams must defend their vulnerable host, or hosts, while attacking the other team.

Teams must defend their vulnerable host, or hosts, while attacking the other team. Mixed competitions: A combination of task-based and versus competitions, with a weighted total score determining the winner.

“CTF games often touch on many other aspects of information security: cryptography, steganography, binary analysis, reverse engineering, mobile security, and others,” said Enslin.

“We will set up a decent prize, so competing will be worth it.”

He said the competition will give South African hackers a way to measure their skill and will help grow the local community.

“Hackathons are a good way for the administrators to witness what [hackers] are facing day to day.”

It will also give corporate security employees a tool to test their abilities within a controlled environment, he said.