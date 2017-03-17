Ster-Kinekor’s website is fully secure

Ster-Kinekor has responded to recent news of a security flaw in its old website, reinforcing that the security breach does not affect its new web platform.

Before Ster-Kinekor switched to its new Vista point-of-sale system, a large amount of data was at risk due to a security flaw in the website.

Ster-Kinekor said it was made aware the vulnerability in September 2016.

Ster-Kinekor also noted that it has not ever held the details of 7 million accounts, as has certain news reports have stated.

From 11 October 2016, Ster-Kinekor removed all customer information from the previous platform and ensured it was no longer vulnerable.

The company said all customer data is now fully secure following the migration to the Vista system.

Ster-Kinekor recommended that customers change their password regularly in order to ensure their safety online.