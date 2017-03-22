Laptop ban on certain UK and US flights

The United States and the United Kingdom have banned laptops and other large electronic equipment as carry-on luggage on certain inbound flights.
The temporary ban applies to flights from a handful of predominantly-Muslim countries in the Middle East and North Africa.
It follows unspecified security threats, and an incident in Somalia last year where a bomb hidden in a laptop caused serious damage to a plane.
The US Government said it is concerned about terrorists’ ongoing interest in targeting commercial aviation, including transportation hubs over the past two years.
“Evaluated intelligence indicates that terrorist groups continue to target commercial aviation, to include smuggling explosive devices in various consumer items,” it said.
Travellers will be allowed to put their laptops and large electronic devices in their checked-in baggage, according to reports.
According to the BBC, nine airlines are affected by the US ban:
- Royal Jordanian
- EgyptAir
- Turkish Airlines
- Saudi Arabian Airlines
- Kuwait Airways
- Royal Air Maroc
- Qatar Airways
- Emirates
- Etihad Airways
The UK restrictions apply to direct flights from Turkey, Lebanon, Jordan, Egypt, Tunisia, and Saudi Arabia.
The British regulations affect the airlines listed below:
- British Airways
- EasyJet
- Jet2
- Monarch
- Thomas Cook
- Thomson
- Atlas-Global
- Pegasus
- EgyptAir
- Royal Jordanian
- Middle East Airlines
- Saudia
- Turkish Airlines
- Tunisair
