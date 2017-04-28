Google and Facebook fell for a $100-million scam

Facebook and Google were two high-profile victims of a phishing scam which resulted in over $100 million being paid to a swindler, Fortune reported.

A Lithuanian named Evaldas Rimasauskas allegedly came up with a scheme to defraud US tech companies in 2013.

He convinced Google and Facebook that he was Quanta Computer, a major supplier of components to US tech companies based in Taiwan.

Rimasauskas allegedly forged email addresses, invoices, and corporate stamps to trick companies into paying for computer supplies, said the US Justice Department.

Over two years, Google and Facebook made transfers worth millions of dollars. By the time they realised he was a scammer, he had $100 million in his account.

In South Africa, similar scams have been reported.

Fraudsters pose as suppliers and tell companies their banking details have changed to try divert payments into their accounts.

Others have impersonated law firms and house buyers to trick people into transferring payments into the incorrect bank accounts.

Now read: BrickerBot back with a vengeance