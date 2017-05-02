Encrypted WhatsApp message recovered from Westminster terrorist’s phone

The last message sent by the terrorist who drove into pedestrians and stabbed a police officer to death in London has been recovered from his phone, The Independent reported.

The terrorist committed the attacks on Westminster Bridge and at the House of Commons on 22 March.

UK security agencies have now recovered the last message he sent over WhatsApp.

His last message was sent minutes before the attack, stating he was waging jihad and taking revenge over Western military action in the Middle East.

The man was 52 years old, born in Kent, and had converted to Islam.

The Independent said accessing the message required “human and technical intelligence”, and security forces now have the expertise to repeat the process in future.

The message recipient was questioned and freed when the police found he was not part of the attack plot.