How Google protects you against phishing

Many email users have been targets of phishing attacks, where their personal information was targeted by cybercriminals.

Google works to protect Gmail users against phishing attacks, and has explained how its systems work.

“Every day, millions of phishing emails are blocked from reaching your inbox,” said Google.

“We protect our users from phishing attacks in a number of ways.”

Using machine learning-based detection of spam and phishing messages, which has contributed to 99.9% accuracy in spam detection.

Providing Safe Browsing warnings about dangerous links, within Gmail and across more than 2 billion browsers.

Preventing suspicious account sign-ins through dynamic, risk-based challenges.

Scanning email attachments for malware and other dangerous payloads.

“In addition, we’re taking multiple steps to combat this type of attack in the future,” said Google.

This includes updating its policies and enforcement on OAuth applications, updating its anti-spam systems to prevent phishing campaigns, and augmenting monitoring of suspicious third-party apps that request information from users.

