Telkom systems crippled by WannaCry ransomware

The global WannaCry ransomware attack crippled Telkom’s customer platforms, which impacted customer services.

On Tuesday morning, MyBroadband was alerted to the fact that Telkom’s systems were experiencing problems.

One of the main problems was that USSD menus and Telkom’s app were not working, preventing subscribers from buying data bundles.

Other Telkom services which were impacted were voice mail systems and the company’s call centre.

Telkom spokeswoman Jacqui O’Sullivan told the Sunday Times “the computer virus attack crippled some customer platforms, which were restored only on Thursday”.

According to the report, Telkom “thwarted attempts by the WannaCry hackers to freeze its systems so they could hold it to ransom”.

MyBroadband asked Telkom for further details about the WannaCry attack, but the company did not respond by the time of publication.

Global WannaCry attack

The global WannaCry attack started on 12 May and infected tens of thousands of PCs at large institutions, including the NHS in the UK and FedEx.

WannaCry – also known as WannaCrypt, WanaCrypt0r, WCrypt, and WCRY – targets Windows systems, unless they have been patched for MS-17-010.

The ransom demand from the attack was between $300 to $600, and the post noted that there is code to “delete files” in the ransomware.

“The worm loops through every RDP session on a system to run the ransomware as that user. It also installs the DOUBLEPULSAR backdoor. It corrupts shadow volumes to make recovery harder,” stated the post.

Telkom was among many companies and organisations believed to have been targeted by the WannaCry attack in South Africa.

“IT security experts warned that further attacks were likely, and said the government and its agencies were particularly at risk due to their failure to upgrade software,” stated the report.