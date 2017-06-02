Vodacom, MTN, Cell C, Telkom – You can and will be hacked

Network operators such as Vodacom, MTN, Cell C, and Telkom can and will be hacked, Myriad Connect vice-president of business development Paul Kingsbury told MyBroadband.

This is a reality that security system designers and information security officers need to accept, he said.

“I don’t think people really get that. They don’t understand the magnitude of the issue. We must do what we can to secure our networks, but accept that there are vulnerabilities,” said Kingsbury.

Kingsbury said the way GSM is configured – being a highly standardised and regulated environment – puts operators at a disadvantage.

Its inner workings are readily available, and the smartest people working on the potential security problems in such standards are the fraudsters, he said.

SMS no longer safe

Kingsbury’s comments come after a security vulnerability in Signaling System 7 (SS7) made it possible for hackers to intercept phone calls, read text messages, and determine user movements.

SS7 is an international telecommunications standard in mobile networks that was developed to manage call set-up, management, and tear down.

Kingsbury said the trade-off is that mobile operators offer wide-area networks that reach just about every person, and provide a lot of value for authentication services.

However, it shouldn’t be considered the be-all and end-all, especially by companies – like financial institutions – which frequently use SMS as a second factor of authentication.

