SIM-swap fraud – Beware of becoming the next victim

We often receive emails from MyBroadband readers about problems they face when dealing with mobile operators, from “disappearing data” to extended Internet downtime.

In recent weeks, we received numerous complains about unauthorised SIM swaps, along with allegations that local networks have been infiltrated by criminals.

Attorney Johan Victor said in April that crime syndicates had infiltrated banks and mobile operators in South Africa, and were assisting in SIM-swap and online banking fraud.

Victor is representing a group of people who have lost millions due to Internet banking fraud, he said.

Three readers hit by SIM swaps

Three readers recently contacted MyBroadband with their own SIM-swap stories.

The readers were customers of Vodacom, MTN, and FNB Connect.

Vodacom

The Vodacom case involved a user who received numerous SIM-swap request SMS notifications.

The user told MyBroadband that he received constant SIM-swap notifications from 6 September 2016, all of which were not requested by him.

He eventually went to Vodacom and signed a document stating that no SIM swaps should be allowed on his number unless he was physically present in a Vodacom store requesting it.

Despite this, he received more SIM-swap notifications, and eventually a swap was conducted without his authorisation.

After contacting Vodacom, he said he was told by a Vodacom help desk agent and her supervisor that the swap was carried out by a staff member in the Vodacom call centre.

Vodacom said it was investigating the matter and that the customer’s account was “unlawfully and illegally accessed by an individual known to Vodacom”.

MTN

The MTN matter was an equally interesting case, with a user hit by a R12,000 bill on his data-only contract.

The customer said his March 2017 bill was R12,714 – up from the average of R200 per month – and that the reason for the high amount was 60 hours of international calls.

“Further scrutiny showed that the majority of these calls had overlapping times and durations. For instance, one call would start at 07:58:08 and last for 09:56 minutes. The following call would start at 07:58:18 and last for 09:46 minutes,” he told MyBroadband.

In total, 60 hours of calls were billed in a 12-hour window.

MTN South Africa said the matter was under investigation, but confirmed a SIM swap was fraudulently processed on the customer’s account.

“This is a fraud known as International Revenue Share Fraud,” said MTN South Africa.

“The fraudsters choose International Revenue Share destinations, normally in a foreign country where calls are charged at exorbitant rates, and join hands with some International Premium Rated Number providers to artificially increase traffic on their network and in turn share profits.”

FNB

The FNB case is a lot less sinister than the previous two, but as concerning for the users involved.

An FNB customer told MyBroadband that his wife was on another network and he offered to get her an FNB SIM, and have her number ported.

He wanted to pay for her package and administer it, and got an FNB SIM in his name. He said he then asked for his wife’s number to be ported – and his request was processed with no input from her.

Shadrack Palmer, Chief Commercial Officer for FNB Connect, said the SIM-swap process described above was the result of human error, and it has contacted the customer to apologise.

“When a customer requests a port on a number that does not belong to them, the bank contacts the individual concerned to verify the request,” said Palmer.

“Furthermore, an SMS alert is sent to the individual concerned to confirm if porting had been requested, with an option to call in to stop the port.”

How to protect against SIM-swap fraud

Vodacom provided the following tips to guard against SIM-swap fraud.