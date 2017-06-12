Egypt demands access to Uber’s ride tracking data

The Egyptian government has demanded access to Heaven, Uber’s internal software for tracking its customers and drivers, The New York Times reported.

This comes after Egypt increased its monitoring of citizens in an effort to quell dissent and entrench President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, stated the report.

Uber refused Egypt’s demand.

According to the report, the country’s military intelligence made the same offer to Careem, another ride-hailing service.

Careem, which The New York Times reported has similar tracking software, said it was offered preferential treatment in return for access to the company’s customer and driver data.

It declined the offer – but said that it may soon not have a choice.

The report said there will soon be a bill before Egypt’s parliament which would require services like Uber to place their servers in Egypt and provide access to their data.

