NSA thinks North Korea was behind WannaCry attack – Report

The NSA believes the North Korean government was involved in the creation of the WannaCry ransomware, The Washington Post reported.

Citing an internal NSA report, the Post said intelligence officials based their conclusion on an analysis of tactics, techniques, and targets which point with “moderate confidence” to the Reconnaissance General Bureau – North Korea’s spy agency.

They believe WannaCry was an attempt to raise money for Kim Jong-un’s regime.

However, there was a flaw in the plan – the $140,000 in bitcoin the attack made was easy to track. No exchange will touch the tokens, preventing the perpetrators from converting them to cash, stated the report.

The Washington Post reported that the NSA declined to comment on the story.