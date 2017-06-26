Stop encrypted messaging to fight terrorism – Government officials

Two Australian government officials have stated they want to fight the “encryption of terrorist messaging”.

According to a report by Ars Technica, the officials will state their case at a meeting of “Five Eyes” – a group of English-speaking countries which share intelligence, which includes the US and UK.

The call follows the FBI stating that widely-available encrypted messaging services like WhatsApp have made it difficult for law enforcement agencies to do their job.

Australia is set to press for “new laws, pressure private companies, and urge for a new international data sharing agreement” at the meeting.

This is to “address ongoing challenges posed by terrorists and criminals using encryption”.

