Anonymous hacks Saab Grintek Defence in South Africa

The Anonymous hacker who claimed involvement in the hack of the Armscor website in 2016 has struck again, this time targeting the online services of Saab Grintek Defence in South Africa.

“This is last hack done for Anonymous. I’m leaving Anonymous after this hack,” said the hacker.

Last year’s Armscor hack was perpetrated in the name of the #OpAfrica campaign, which Anonymous said was about “a disassembly of corporations and governments that enable and perpetuate corruption on the African continent”.

It said it would also focus on the issues of child labour and Internet censorship in Africa.

Arms trade

As with the Armscor hack, the hacker said their motivation for the attack on Saab Grintek Defence was its involvement in the global arms trade.

Data released from the hack included usernames of Saab employees, hashed passwords, and the dates passwords were last changed.

It also appears the hacker had access to classified documents dating from 2004 to 2017 – but the documents and their content do not appear to have been leaked.

The hacker did post screenshots of pages from several documents online, however, as proof of the hack. Examples of these are shown below.

Saab was asked for comment on the hack, but did not reply by the time of publication.