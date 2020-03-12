Vehicle theft spike as South African criminals return from holiday

Dialdirect Insurance’s claim data revealed that there has been a spike in vehicle theft in South Africa in recent weeks.

Dialdirect spokesperson Bianca De Beer said the spike follows a festive season lull indicating that criminals took a break over the holidays.

“Now that 2020 is in full swing, criminals are back in force and we urge our customers to remain vigilant,” said De Beer.

The data revealed that the majority of the vehicle thefts took place during the week and occurred between 12:00 and 18:00.

Vehicles are typically targeted while parked on the street, unoccupied. Two or more suspects usually scan the area for possible targets.

Once they have chosen their mark, the suspects will park their own vehicle near or next to their mark.

To remain inconspicuous, the criminals act like they are working on their vehicle or waiting for someone.

Protect yourself against becoming a victim

Dialdirect said there are many things which people can do to prevent becoming a victim. These include:

Park your vehicle in a well-lit, busy area.

Don’t leave any parcels or valuable items on the seat.

Increase your vehicle’s security by installing a good alarm system and immobiliser.

Have a vehicle-tracking device fitted to your vehicle.

Repair broken windows or locks timeously.

Check to see that your vehicle is indeed locked, and that remote jamming did not occur.

Vehicle theft infographic