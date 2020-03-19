Criminals are pretending to be Department of Health employees to rob homes

Fidelity Services Group CEO Wahl Bartmann has warned South Africans that criminals are pretending to be representatives from the Department of Health to gain access to their homes.

These criminals, who are dressed in uniforms and carry official-looking documentation, are capitalising on concerns about the coronavirus outbreak to target people.

“They are very well prepared. The documentation looks original and they have official-looking vehicles,” he said.

Bartmann said the criminals inform people that COVID-19 cases have been reported in their area and that they need to perform random checks.

Once the homeowners let them in, the criminals use firearms or other weapons to control the residents and rob the properties.

The Fidelity CEO said households are particularly vulnerable because of the schools being closed and children sitting at home.

Bartmann said the criminals are also targeting companies which are vulnerable to robberies, especially small businesses.

He said these criminals select their business target and then enter the premises with official-looking documentation and equipment. After they are in, they will rob all the employees in the business.

How to identify criminals

Bartmann said the Department of Health or other medical services will always inform households and businesses before they arrive.

“You will be informed that they are coming. They are not just going to rock up at your property to say they are doing an inspection,” he said.

Bartmann advised people to immediately contact the police or their security company when they see this suspicious activity.

“Don’t allow anybody into your house. Let them stay outside. Don’t open your house up for anybody suspicious,” he said.

He said it is a travesty that criminals are exploiting this very serious situation to rob households and businesses.

Wahl Bartmann interview