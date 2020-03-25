You can walk, jog and walk your dog, but do it alone – Minister

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said people can walk or exercise in the street during the 21-day lockdown, but that they should do it alone.

“You can take a walk, you can walk with your dog, you can jog, but you must do it alone or with a good distance between you,” Mkhize said.

He said people who walk or exercise should ensure that they do it in a way which will not result in the spreading of the virus.

“What we really are saying is that the mixing of large numbers of people which is a problem,” he said.

“We prefer you to stay at home. If you go out and jog it must be a short distance and no mingling. We don’t want to see crowds,” said Mkhizi.

This clarifies some uncertainty regarding the 21-day lockdown which President Cyril Ramaphosa announced earlier this week.

The lockdown will kick in after 23:59 on Thursday night and is aimed at combatting the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus in South Africa.

The 21-day lockdown requires that all South Africans stay at home and that most businesses close during the period.

The only physical businesses which will remain open are medical facilities, pharmacies, laboratories, petrol stations, and food stores.

People will only be able to leave their homes to buy food, visit the pharmacy, seek medical care, or collect a social grant. Essential transport services will also continue to function.

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize interview