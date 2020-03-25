Coronavirus cases in South Africa – Where they travelled to and where they currently live

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize announced today that the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in South Africa has risen to 709. This is a daily increase of 155 cases.

A big change in recent cases is that many came from community-based infections rather than people who returned from high-risk countries.

Mkhize revealed that at least 50 of the new coronavirus infections have been registered from a church in the Free State, which shows the risk of big local gatherings.

What is also noticeable is that a higher percentage of people who have been tested over the last few days were positive.

The latest provincial statistics show that Gauteng has recorded 64 new cases and now has a total of 366 confirmed coronavirus infections.

The Western Cape now has 174 confirmed coronavirus cases while KwaZulu-Natal has 91 confirmed cases.

Noteworthy statistics about the Covid-19 infections

The Awareness Company has launched a COVID-19 Public Awareness Dashboard which provides an overview of coronavirus infections in South Africa.

It shows that most of the coronavirus infections are associated with people who travelled to the United Kingdom, Italy, Austria, and Switzerland.

Males had a higher infection rate than females, while people between the ages of 25 and 65 accounted for the bulk of coronavirus cases.

The charts below show the latest coronavirus information.

The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in South Africa now sits at 709.

Most of the positive coronavirus cases were recorded in Gauteng, the Western Cape, and Kwazulu-Natal.

The total number of coronavirus tests increased to over 15,000.

There has been a rapid increase in the number of coronavirus infections for which the transmission is unknown.

Most of the coronavirus infections are associated with people who travelled to the United Kingdom, Italy, Austria, and Switzerland.

More males than females are infected.

