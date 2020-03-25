Lockdown will result in reduction of crime in South Africa – Police Minister

The 21-day lockdown in South Africa will result in a reduction in crime across South Africa, Police Minister Bheki Cele said.

President Cyril Ramaphosa recently announced that the 21-day nationwide lockdown will kick in on Friday morning at 00:00.

Ramaphosa said swift action was needed to prevent a catastrophe caused by the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus.

All South Africans must stay at home during the lockdown, he said, except for those involved in the provision of essential services.

South Africans would only be allowed to leave their homes to buy food and medicine, to seek medical attention, and to collect a social grant, stated Ramaphosa at the time.

Concern about crime

Many people have expressed concern about a potential spike in certain crimes during the lockdown period.

There was a particular concern that businesses, which will be closed and deserted during the lockdown, will be targeted by criminals.

Answering questions about this concern, Cele said there will be a big reduction in crime during this period.

He said the restriction of movement also applies to criminals. This will make it challenging for them to move around to perform robberies or other crimes.

He added that the web spun by the police and military, which will include roadblocks, will catch both people who move around without permission and criminals.