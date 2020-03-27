The government wants to track smartphones to fight the spread of the coronavirus

Communications Minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams has said the government wants to use smartphone tracking information to fight the spread of the coronavirus in South Africa.

Ndabeni-Abrahams added that the mobile industry has agreed to provide data analytics services to help the government to track the movement of people.

Vodacom spokesperson Byron Kennedy told MyBroadband their understanding is that the request is for high-level aggregated data on how people are moving to help curb the spread of COVID-19.

“This does not include personal information or information that identifies a specific individual,” Kennedy said.

He highlighted that current laws in South Africa serve to protect customer information and do not allow them to share any customer information without a court order or without the consent of the customer.

“In the event that Vodacom is served with a Section 205 Subpoena from the court, Vodacom will then be obliged to act accordingly and will abide by applicable South African laws,” Kennedy said.

Monitoring individual mobile phones

Ndabeni-Abrahams, however, is looking at tracking smartphone location data at an individual level to battle the COVID-19 outbreak.

Israel’s government recently approved emergency measures to monitor the mobile phones of people suspected or confirmed to have the coronavirus.

While this raised privacy concerns in the country, Ndabeni-Abrahams said it is something which the country should consider.

She explained that information about people who tested positive is available, and tracing individuals can contribute to the fight.

“As you know when you fill in the form when you go for the test you put on your details,” Ndabeni-Abrahams said.

“Then to say we can know if this person tested positive in this area… so that information can be provided so that we can trace it per area to say in this area that these are the individuals that are there.”

She said this information can assist the government to ensure people who have tested positive for the coronavirus “adhere to the rules that are there”.

She said they are currently in engagement with the Department of Justice, State Security, and ICASA on the legality and implementation of this request.

Ndabeni-Abrahams said it is “not good that we only want to protect the right of individuals at the expense of the rights of the country”.

“In this instance, we are looking at the only right that matters for now – the right to have life,” she said.

The minister has also published a section in the latest Government Gazette, titled “Individual Track and Trace”.

This regulation requires telecoms licensees to “provide location-based services in collaboration with the relevant authorities identified to support designated departments to assist and combat the spread of COVID-19”.

Communications Minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams interview