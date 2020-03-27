Watch – Business as usual in Alexandra township with big crowds and no social distancing

The 21-day lockdown in South Africa came into effect this morning and while most people remain in their homes, citizens in Alexandra township are continuing as normal.

Regulations related to the lockdown prohibit the sale of alcohol and gatherings of any kind during the period.

People are also not allowed to go jogging, walk their dog in public, or move between districts or provinces.

There are also restrictions on visiting cinemas, bars and shebeens, restaurants, hotels, nightclubs, lodges, and beaches – many of which are closed for the lockdown.

Police Minister Bheki Cele warned that those who break the rules will be arrested and face a fine or even jail time.

While the restrictions must be adhered to by most South Africans, there are areas where the lockdown has not prevented people congregating at shops or on the streets.

eNCA reported that people have been queueing on the streets for hours in Alexandra to visit their local supermarket.

People told eNCA they have been working throughout the week and have therefore not had a chance to go to the shops.

“It seems that it is business as usual here in the Alexandra township,” said eNCA reporter Zikhona Tshona.

“People have been walking up and down the street as if there is no lockdown, which require people to stay at home.”

She added that the lack of social distancing among large crowds in the township is very concerning.

An interview revealed that people are aware of the restrictions and the need for social distancing.

Photos in Alexandra township on Friday morning

