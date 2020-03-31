Watch – SANDF vehicle crashes and rolls next to petrol station

A video has surfaced on Twitter which appears to show an SANDF armoured vehicle crashing and flipping over next to a petrol station.

A partial date stamp in the top right of the video reads “2020-03-3..”, with the video being posted at 22:43 on 30 March.

In the video, which appears to be a recording of security camera footage from a Sasol garage, cars can be seen driving on a street separated by a median strip next to the station.

Moments before a large military vehicle enters the picture, a minibus taxi is driving on the right side of the road.

The military vehicle approaches the taxi head-on in the same lane, swerves to the right to avoid a collision, hits the median strip and crashes into a garage signpost, before rolling onto its side.

A subsequent photo posted on Twitter shows an armoured vehicle that looks to be an SANDF Casspir lying on its side in front of the Sasol garage.

Casspirs are mine-resistant ambush-protected vehicles used by the SANDF for transportation of troops.

SANDF comment

MyBroadband reached out to the SANDF for comment on the matter.

A spokesperson confirmed that one of the SANDF’s vehicles was involved in a crash close to a Sasol fuel station in Mthatha, Eastern Cape.

No people were seriously injured and an internal investigation is currently underway to determine the cause of the incident.

Below is the video of the crash.