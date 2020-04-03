Cloudflare launches privacy-focused DNS for families

Cloudflare has launched 1.1.1.1 for Families – a free privacy-first DNS resolver that is configured to protect children from adult content.

This is an extension of the Cloudflare 1.1.1.1 service launched in 2018, which processes over 200 billion processes a day – making it the second-largest public DNS resolver behind Google.

“While 1.1.1.1 can safeguard user privacy and optimize efficiency, it is designed for direct, fast DNS resolution, not for blocking or filtering content,” said Cloudflare.

It said the top request it has received since launching 1.1.1.1 was to provide a version of the product that can automatically filter out malicious or adult websites.

“The requests we’ve received largely come from home users who want to ensure that they have a measure of protection from security threats and can keep adult content from being accessed by their kids,” said Cloudflare.

How it works

Cloudflare said there are two new versions of its public DNS resolver – 1.1.1.2 and 1.1.1.3.

1.1.1.2 is designed to block malware, while 1.1.1.3 will block both malware and adult content.

To install either of these DNS resolvers, you must change the primary and secondary DNS of your devices or router.

Explanations of how to do this on different operating systems and various routers can be found on Cloudflare’s webpage dedicated to the topic.

The DNS settings for each version are as follows:

IPv4

Malware Blocking Only

Primary DNS: 1.1.1.2

Secondary DNS: 1.0.0.2

Malware and Adult Content

Primary DNS: 1.1.1.3

Secondary DNS: 1.0.0.3

IPv6

Malware Blocking Only

Primary DNS: 2606:4700:4700::1112

Secondary DNS: 2606:4700:4700::1002

Malware and Adult Content

Primary DNS: 2606:4700:4700::1113

Secondary DNS: 2606:4700:4700::1003

Future features

Cloudflare said it will add additional features to these DNS resolvers in the coming months.

One of these features will allow users to create whitelists and blacklists of specific websites.

Additionally, Cloudflare will allow users to block certain categories – such as social media – during specific times of the day.

“This year, while many of us are confined to our homes, protecting our communities from COVID-19, and relying on our home networks more than ever it seemed especially important to launch 1.1.1.1 for Families,” said Cloudflare.

“We hope during these troubled times it will help provide a bit of peace of mind for households everywhere.”

