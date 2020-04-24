“Crime remains a reality” – But demand for private security decreases during lockdown

The South African coronavirus lockdown is having a significant effect on almost every industry. One such industry is the security sector, in which there has been a decrease in demand for security services.

MyBroadband asked Fidelity ADT about how the lockdown has affected the demand for security services, as well as the effects of this on its business.

Continued operation

Fidelity ADT confirmed that it has continued to provide essential services to its customers during the lockdown.

This includes the patrolling of streets and response to alarm activations, emergencies, and other assistance they provide to the SAPS during lockdown.

Its monitoring centre also continues to operate, albeit by being split into smaller teams who are working remotely.

Back-office employees have also migrated to remote working to support field staff.

Decrease in demand

While Fidelity ADT remains operational, it has had to scale down due to a reduction in demand.

Many of its commercial customers have temporarily closed, meaning not all security services are required at present.

“We have seen a lower demand for security services from a guarding and commercial space – for example, retail security,” it said.

Residential security has also seen a reduction in demand, but this has not been as noticeable as the commercial decrease.

“The need for security remains – however, we have seen a reduced demand for residential security as the country is mostly confined to their homes at this time,” it said.

“Crime remains a reality despite the lockdown as we continue to make arrests for crimes not associated with the lockdown regulations.”

The long-term effects

Fidelity ADT said the COVID-19 crisis will undeniably impact many businesses negatively going forward.

“As an essential service, Fidelity ADT is fortunate that we can continue to provide our customers with service during this time,” it said.

However, the long-term impact that the crisis will have on the security industry remains unclear.

“Due to the reduced demand in some sectors, we are seeing a slowdown of new business,” it said.

“We believe the full impact of the lockdown will only be experienced in the coming months as businesses and customers begin to recover from the inevitable economic pressures that result from large-scale business closures for an extended period.”

