You can now manage your Windows 10 PC through G Suite

Google has announced that G Suite customers will now be able to remotely manage and secure devices running Windows 10.

Previously, system administrators of companies that used G Suite were only able to control settings and accounts on devices running Android, iOS, Chrome, or Jamboard.

G Suite admins can now implement security policies to protect a company’s devices and information from being exposed to malicious attackers due to negligent behaviour by employees using systems with access to these resources.

Through the G Suite Admin console, administrators are able to use remote control features which include changing Windows 10 settings and update rules, enabling BitLocker encryption for drives and signing users out of a Google account on an enrolled device.

Google said the functionality will simplify device management, help to increase data security, and reduce the hurdles and logins users need to access applications to do their work.

Features

Google provided a summary of the features available to different G Suite customers.

All G Suite administrators will now be able to use Google Credential Provider for Windows to do the following:

Enable Windows 10 login using existing G Suite account credentials.

Provide access to apps and services with a Single Sign-On (SSO) solution.

Protect users accounts with Google’s anti-hijacking and suspicious login detection technologies.

G Suite Enterprise, Enterprise for Education, and Cloud Identity Premium customers are also able to:

Maintain security on devices and ensure that devices used to access G Suite are update and adhere to compliance of the organisation’s policies.

Perform administrator actions, including wiping a device or pushing device configuration updates to enrolled Windows 10 devices remotely.

Below is an image from Google showing the admin controls available for Windows 10 devices.

Securing remote working environments

The rollout of this feature comes at a time when various cybersecurity companies and experts have emphasised the need for companies to secure their endpoints.

With the coronavirus pandemic resulting in lockdowns of countries around the world, many employees are working from home.

This could leave businesses exposed to attack due to a lack of proper security policies on systems used while working remotely, or due to insecure connections being established via unprotected networks.

