eBay port scans Windows PCs that visit its website

The eBay website port scans the computers of people who visit the online classifieds and auctioning service from a Windows PC, according to several reports.

Bleeping Computer reported that the port scan appears to be trying to detect whether the visitor is running remote access or remote support tools.

Specifically, JavaScript in a file called check.js is scanning for open ports associated with the following applications: VNC, Remote Desktop Protocol, Aeroadmin, Ammyy Admin, TeamViewer, Anyplace Control, and AnyDesk.

These tools allow a computer to be remotely controlled over the Internet. While such tools are not exclusive to Windows, the eBay site only appears to perform the port scan on devices that it identifies as Windows PCs.

MyBroadband was able to replicate the results of Bleeping Computer’s testing and found that the eBay site uses the WebSocket API to scan for open ports.

A screenshot of Firefox’s development tools showing the port scanning in progress is included below.

Bleeping Computer echoed speculation from other commentators that eBay is most likely port scanning to detect potentially compromised computers which are being used to make fraudulent purchases on the platform.

MyBroadband contacted eBay for comment, but the company did not respond by the time of publication.

No port scanning on major South African websites

MyBroadband also visited several major local online classifieds and ecommerce websites to test whether they port scan their users.

Gumtree, which was acquired by eBay in 2005, did not port scan our Windows PC when tested. Neither did Bidorbuy, Junk Mail, Takealot, Wantitall, Raru, Loot, Wootware, or Price Check.

None of the website of South Africa’s major banks did it either, nor did the websites of major telecommunications companies.

A full list of the websites we tested is included below:

Confirmed

ebay.com

No port scan

gumtree.co.za

bidorbuy.co.za

junkmail.co.za

takealot.co.za

wantitall.co.za

raru.co.za

loot.co.za

wootware.co.za

pricecheck.co.za

johannesburg.craigslist.org

yuppiechef.co.za

ormsdirect.co.za

zando.co.za

mybroadband.co.za

businesstech.co.za

news24.com

businessinsider.co.za

fin24.co.za

iol.co.za

timeslive.co.za

soccerladuma.co.za

dailymaverick.co.za

thesouthafrican.com

msn.co.za

citizen.co.za

ewn.co.za

alexa.com

amazon.com

zoom.us

myshopify.com

shopify.com

youtube.com

ourworldindata.org

reddit.com

fnb.co.za

absa.co.za

standardbank.co.za

nedbank.co.za

capitecbank.co.za

discovery.co.za

rain.co.za

vodacom.co.za

mtn.co.za

telkom.co.za

cellc.co.za

www.cipc.co.za

www.up.ac.za

uj.ac.za

www.nwu.ac.za

Now read: Naspers in bid for eBay classifieds business