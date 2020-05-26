Samsung launches the most secure smartphone chip ever

Samsung has launched a new security chip that has attained the highest ever security rating for a mobile component.

Common Criteria, an entity that certifies IT equipment on a scale from EAL0 to EAL7, gave the S3FV9RR security chip a rating of 6+.

Samsung’s new security solution – which comprises this new chip along with improved security software – offers protection for tasks including booting, mobile payments, and isolated storage, Samsung said in a statement.

It added that the solution can work independently from the security performance of a device’s main processor, making it more versatile and expanding the security capabilities of mobile devices, IoT applications, and other devices.

“In this era of mobility and contact-less interactions, we expect our connected devices, such as smartphones or tablets, to be highly secure so as to protect personal data and enable fintech activities such as mobile banking, stock trading and cryptocurrency transactions,” said Samsung Electronics senior VP of System LSI marketing Dongho Shin.

“With the new standalone security element solution (S3FV9RR), Samsung is mounting a powerful deadbolt on smart devices to safeguard private information.”

Big improvement

Samsung said that its new solution is a significant improvement over its previous-generation security chip, which received a Common Criteria EAL rating of 5+.

It added that the new solution offers support for twice the secure storage capacity, and also supports hardware-based root of trust (RoT), secure boot, and device authentication.

“Especially for service providers, manufacturers and organizations, secure device authentication is enhanced with the RoT when running proprietary applications on a mobile device,” said Samsung.

“As a bootloader initiates, a chain of trust is activated through which each and every firmware with approved keys is sequentially validated.”

“This secure booting process is handled by the RoT, guarding the device against any possible malicious attacks or unauthorized software updates.”

This new security chip is expected to be available in the third quarter of 2020.

