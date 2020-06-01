Zoom to strengthen encryption for paying customers – Report

Zoom Video Communications Inc. plans to strengthen encryption for paying clients and institutions, but not for users with free accounts, Reuters reported, citing the company’s security consultant Alex Stamos.

The company previewed its plans with civil liberties groups and activists against child-sex abuse on Thursday, the report said.

Plans are subject to change and it is unclear which nonprofit organizations would qualify for such heightened security for video conferences, the report added.

The company is trying to improve security as well as “significantly upgrading their trust and safety,” Stamos told Reuters. “The current plan is paid customers plus enterprise accounts where the company knows who they are.”

Zoom has seen global usage of its service surge during coronavirus shutdowns, but has come under increasing pressure over vulnerabilities in the app’s software encryption.

The company has been sued amid accusations it hid flaws in its app, and has seen cases of online trolls sneak in and disrupt web meetings with profanity and pornography.

In response to queries, Zoom pointed to its May 27 report that said its focus is to build the so-called end-to-end encryption for its meeting product, which may be later rolled out for its chat, phone and webinar offerings.

“Only our paid users will have access to end-to-end encryption for their meetings,” it said.

“However, all users will use the 256-bit GCM encryption on May 30 regardless of their license type.”

