SensePost rebrands to Orange Cyberdefense

South African-based cybersecurity company SensePost has announced that it is rebranding to Orange Cyberdefense from 1 August 2020. The name of its ethical hacking team will remain SensePost.

In 2019, Orange acquired 100% of SecureData as part of an initiative to increase its international reach and expertise in cybersecurity.

SensePost is a consulting subsidiary of SecureData, which at the time was the largest independent cybersecurity service provider in the United Kingdom.

SensePost CEO Dominic White explained that the company was excited to become part of Orange Cyberdefense, as there was a “strong cultural overlap both in a commitment to deep hacking and research, but also high-quality work and delightful customer service”.

White explained that the decision will improve SensePost’s ability to help its customers with security challenges in two primary ways.

Firstly, by having its SensePost team work with other Orange Cyberdefense ethical hacking teams in Belgium, the Netherlands, Sweden, France, Norway and more countries, these teams are able to share ideas and learn from each other.

“For our customers, this means a better quality of service – better diversity of ideas and ways of working. It’s not often you get to speak frankly with seven of your previous competitors and merge the parts into a greater whole,” White said.

“It also means we have more capacity and a wider geographical reach which will result in shorter lead times and faster travel times. For our people and potential future people, it means we can more easily hire across Europe or give people experiences in other countries.”

Extending service offerings in South Africa

The second benefit is that it will be able to expand its local service offerings, despite not being a South African-only company for several years.

SensePost also has a team in the UK and, according to White, over half of the company’s work comes from outside South Africa.

However, access to the wider group of teams will mean it can widen the company’s offerings to include additional managed security services in South Africa.

“Truthfully, this isn’t that big a change for us, we’ve been offering managed vulnerability scanning for about as long as SensePost has existed, and more recently some South African customers are using the managed threat detection service Charl (one of our founders) helped build,” White stated.