DDoS attacks have tripled because criminals can’t go on holiday

Kaspersky’s Q2 DDoS attack report has revealed that DDoS attacks in Q2 2020 tripled year-on-year.

The security company attributed the rise in DDoS attacks to the impact of COVID-19.

This is because both criminals and their victims have been unable to go on holiday, argues Kaspersky.

“Kaspersky experts believe the rise in malicious activity can be attributed to the impact of COVID-19, as both cybercriminals and their targets have had to reconsider their holiday plans,” the company said.

“Many are either spending their days off in ‘staycation’ mode or have cancelled their scheduled holidays,” said Kaspersky.

“And this change in vacation plans has had unexpected consequences – including an increased number of DDoS attacks.”

Kaspersky said its DDoS Protection detected and blocked 217% more attacks than in the same period last year.

It also noted that its DDoS protection software detected and blocked slightly more attacks than Q1.

It said this is highly unusual as it contradicts traditional trends that its researchers have usually found between quarters.

“The beginning of the year usually sees a higher amount of DDoS, as it is a peak season for business, and in late Spring and Summer (for the northern hemisphere) the number of attacks begin to decrease,” said Kaspersky.

For example, the number of attacks in Q2 2019 fell by 39% compared to Q1 2019, while this difference was 34% in 2018.

Q1 vs Q2 DDoS attack trend

Protect your business against DDoS attacks

Kaspersky recommended that organisations that wish to protect themselves from DDoS attacks implement the following measures: