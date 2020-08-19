MyBroadband’s Jan Vermeulen a finalist for Standard Bank’s Sikuvile Journalism Awards

MyBroadband’s editor-at-large Jan Vermeulen has been selected as a finalist for the 2020 Standard Bank’s Sikuvile Journalism Awards for his investigation into IP address theft.

The Standard Bank Sikuvile Journalism Awards recognises excellence in the South African media space.

This year the awards attracted nearly 400 entrants who were judged virtually from 27 July to 3 August by the judging panel.

Vermeulen was announced as a finalist in the investigative journalism category for his article — How Internet resources worth R800 million were stolen and sold on the black market. For the purposes of the awards, Vermeulen’s entry focused on the Internet Protocol address space worth R311 million that was misappropriated by an insider.

He uncovered how large chunks of African Internet Protocol (IP) address space, including South African legacy IP address blocks worth millions of dollars, has been stolen or is being squatted on by unscrupulous overseas network operators.

The investigation, which was done in partnership with Ron Guilmette, revealed many IP address blocks which have been hijacked or stolen from which criminals made millions.

This led to a shake-up at AFRINIC, which is responsible for the distribution and management of IP address space in Africa.

AFRINIC has also reclaimed blocks of IP addresses that were stolen through the manipulation of its WHOIS database.

For more information about this investigation and Vermeulen’s reports, here is a list of articles:

Standard Bank Sikuvile Journalism Awards finalists

Vermeulen is listed among excellent investigative journalists, including Micah Reddy, Stefaans Brümmer, Pauli Van Wyk, and Bongani Fuzile.

The finalists in the 2020 Standard Bank’s Sikuvile Journalism Awards investigative journalism category are listed below.