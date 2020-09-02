South African construction company hit by cyberattack

South African construction company Stefanutti Stocks has been hit by a cyber attack.

The company informed shareholders of the security breach in a statement published on Wednesday 1 September 2020.

The attack occurred on 31 August 2020, and the company did not state the extent to which its systems had been compromised.

“Stefanutti Stocks informs its stakeholders that in the early hours of 31 August 2020 it uncovered a cyberattack on its IT systems,” the company said.

“External IT forensic experts have been engaged to work with Stefanutti Stocks’ experts to investigate the incident.”

All IT systems in the company have been temporarily shut down while the attack is investigated and the system is made secure.

“As a result, all IT systems have been shut down in order to remediate,” it said.

“This will cause a temporary disruption to certain central administrative functions.”

“Notwithstanding this, site operations will continue unaffected.”

The attack will also be reported to the relevant law enforcement agencies, Stefanutti Stocks said.

Stefanutti Stocks told its shareholders that it takes any threat to its IT systems extremely seriously and that the incident is being fully investigated.

“Any material developments will be communicated,” the company said.

Experian data breach

This follows after another major South African cybersecurity incident in which the personal details of millions of South Africans were leaked online.

The breach at Experian, a major South African credit bureau, exposed the personal banking-related information of as many as 24 million South Africans and nearly 793,749 businesses.

Following the report, Experian issued a statement to clarify the nature of the incident, saying it was not hacked and that no financial information was compromised.

Experian discovered the alleged fraud in July 2020 and disclosed the matter to South Africa’s information regulator and the public in August.

Experian Africa CEO Ferdie Pieterse has also stated that they are pursuing criminal charges against the alleged fraudster.