Watch – Ring launches security camera drone that flies around your house

Amazon’s Ring security camera business has unveiled the Ring Always Home Cam, which is a camera that flies around your home to monitor the parts of your home you choose.

According to Ring, the user sets up personalised paths and then, when they want to monitor one of these paths, the user can initiate this instruction remotely.

“Bringing this device to life was no small feat,” said Ring founder Jamie Siminoff.

“We knew we had to invent a completely new type of device that was able to move freely throughout the home to give more viewpoint flexibility.”

“To do this, we needed to bring together best-in-class hardware and software technologies to create something no one else had done before and build on a foundation of privacy while moving safely throughout the home.”

Siminoff said the goal with the Always Home Cam was to use unique technologies to help its customers while keeping the device affordable and easy to use.

“I believe the Ring Always Home Cam will change how we think about home security and is proof of what can happen when we continue to push boundaries and bring together the best of privacy, innovative technology and design,” he said.

Privacy

Siminoff explained that the Ring Always Home Cam is designed with privacy and security as foundational considerations.

For this reason, when the Always Home Cam is docked, its camera is physically blocked by its docking base.

Additionally, the camera will only start recording once the device leaves its docking base and starts navigating one of its preset paths.

“It cannot be manually controlled, ensuring that it will only record and see what is important to you,” said Siminoff.

There is currently no pricing or release date for the Ring Always Home Cam.

A video of the Ring Always Home Cam in action can be viewed below.

Now read: Amazon launches Luna cloud gaming service