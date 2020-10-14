New Windows patch fixes critical security flaws – Update now

Microsoft has released its monthly “Patch Tuesday” update which has fixed 87 vulnerabilities across a variety of Microsoft products.

The most dangerous bug that was patched this month is CVE-2020-16898, which is a remote code execution vulnerability within the Windows TCP/IP stack.

“A remote code execution vulnerability exists when the Windows TCP/IP stack improperly handles ICMPv6 Router Advertisement packets,” said Microsoft.

“An attacker who successfully exploited this vulnerability could gain the ability to execute code on the target server or client.”

The patch has received a 9.8/10 severity rating, and it is therefore recommended that users implement the patch to fix this problem – although users can also use workarounds such as disabling ICMPv6 RDNSS support.

Microsoft also fixed another remote code execution flaw in Microsoft Outlook which allowed malicious parties to gain access to a user’s device by tricking the user into opening a special malicious file in Outlook.

The full list of security updates can be viewed by clicking here.

Microsoft update issues

While many of these updates are important and will result in users being much more protected than before, some may be cautious about installing these fixes immediately.

This is because Microsoft has suffered a number of problems with its updates in recent months.

The May 2020 update, which was published on 28 May, had 10 known issues within a day, including:

Difficulty connecting to more than one Bluetooth device

Stop error when plugging or unplugging a Thunderbolt dock

Errors or unexpected restarts for some devices using Always On, Always Connected

No mouse input with apps and games using GameInput Redistributable

Errors or issues during or after updating devices with certain Conexant audio drivers

A different Windows update released on 9 June 2020 also suffered a major issue with many users unable to print.

“After installing KB4557957, certain printers may be unable to print. Print spooler may error or close unexpectedly when attempting to print and no output will come from the affected printer,” Microsoft said.

This issue has since been fixed.

