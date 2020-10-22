Google Chrome bug does not delete YouTube browsing data

Google Chrome has a bug where asking Chrome to delete all cookies and site data when you quit the browser does not do this for Google and YouTube.

iOS developer Jeff Johnson first wrote about this on his blog, after which The Verge replicated this behaviour.

“In Google Chrome’s ‘Cookies and site data’ settings, accessible via the Preferences menu item or directly with chrome://settings/cookies in the address bar, you can enable the setting ‘Clear cookies and site data when you quit Chrome’,” explained Johnson.

“However, I’ve discovered that Chrome exempts Google’s own sites, such as Search and YouTube, from this setting.”

Site data includes a database from which websites can store personal information about you. This data can then be accessed by websites the next time you visit them.

“Perhaps this is just a Google Chrome bug, not intentional behaviour, but the question is why it only affects Google sites, not non-Google sites,” said Johnson.

“I’ve tested using the latest Google Chrome version 86.0.4240.75 for macOS, but this behaviour was also happening in the previous version of Chrome. I don’t know when it started.”

Google provided a statement to The Verge which said it was aware of the issue.

“We are aware of a bug in Chrome that is impacting how cookies are cleared on some first-party Google websites,” said Google.

“We are investigating the issue, and plan to roll out a fix in the coming days.”

New version of Google Chrome

Google released Chrome 86 earlier this month and included a number of improvements to its security features.

This includes the availability of Password Checkup on Android and iOS, while the Safety Check feature now supports the “.well-known/change-password” standard.

This standard allows users to press a button in their Chrome password settings menu to navigate to each saved profile’s “change password” page.

Comprehensive details on the new version of Google Chrome can be read here.

