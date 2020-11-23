What’s Next in Security – In conversation with Thabiso Hlatshwayo

Thabiso Hlatshwayo leads a team of highly experienced solution consultants in his position as the Solution Consulting Manager for OpenText Africa.

His team is responsible for the design of multifaceted solutions for OpenText’s clients across the content.

Thabiso holds a BSc Honours degree in business and technology and has over a decade of experience in several high-tech industries.

Phishing during the COVID-19 crisis

In this What’s Next in Security discussion, Thabiso speaks about how the COVID-19 pandemic resulted in a major increase in cybercriminal activities like phishing.

Thabiso discusses how the acquisition of Carbonite and Webroot last year has helped OpenText offer cyber resilience against such attacks to its customers.

He explains how business continuity priorities have changed because of the COVID-19 pandemic and details why Carbonite is a great solution for these businesses.

Thabiso also discusses why it is critical that businesses use comprehensive backup solutions – even if they have all their data stored on the cloud.

Download the COVID-19 Clicks report

A study recently conducted by Carbonite and Webroot – both of which are OpenText companies – discovered that phishing attacks targeting popular websites such as YouTube, Twitch, and HBO have increased exponentially since the global crisis first began.

The survey results are published in the COVID-19 Clicks report, which explores workers’ understanding of phishing, their email and click habits.

The COVID-19 Clicks also provides tips on how businesses and individuals can improve their cyber resilience against security risks.

Click here to download the COVID-19 Clicks report for free.

The full interview with Thabiso Hlatshwayo is embedded below. You can see all What’s Next with Aki Anastasiou interviews here.